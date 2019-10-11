App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Subdued earnings not a worry; crude prices, US-China trade talks to stay in focus

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks about the top developments in the market this past week and what to track in the upcoming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While auto stocks continue to remain bleak, investors would remain cautious of banking stocks, given the mixed bag of news emerging from the sector.

With the commencement of the earnings season -- IndusInd bank, TCS and Infosys have reported Q2 results so far -- second quarter numbers may well be subdued and revenue growth could decline, which will be seen for the first time in 14 quarters. Earnings reports of HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and L&T will be closely watched next week, while a close eye will be kept on crude oil prices and trade-talks between the US and China.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out all the transpired in the market, the week and what to look forward to in the coming week.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

For any suggestion or feedback, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

