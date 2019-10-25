App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Big winners and some losers, and is there a truce in sight for US-China trade war?

In today's episode, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair chats with Deputy Executive Editor of CNBC Awaaz Pradeep Pandya to give you all the updates from the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We have received multiple requests from our listeners to host The Market Podcast in Hindi. And what better occasion to give you all a Diwali gift. On the show today, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair chats with Deputy Executive Editor of CNBC Awaaz Pradeep Pandya to give you all the updates from the market.

They discuss the biggest winners and losers in the market, the factors that moved stocks and the impact of global news on the Indian market.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Companies #Market Edge #Podcast #The Market podcast

