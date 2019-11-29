App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Banking, NBFC stocks make a comeback; what to expect next week

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gets in conversation with Stocks Editor at CNBC TV18, Anuj Singhal to find out all what transpired in the market this week, and what to expect next.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The last week of November saw many beaten down stocks make a comeback, including the likes of IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Tata steel. There was some action with respect to Indiabulls, as the company received a clean chit from the Delhi High Court on matters relating to loan irregularities.

Mid cap stocks witnessed a decent rally, and overall the market saw renewed interest in NBFC stocks, even as analysts expected another round of a crisis.

Close

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gets in conversation with Stocks Editor at CNBC TV18, Anuj Singhal to find out all what transpired in the market this week, and what to expect next.

Tune in to The Market podcast for more.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #IndusInd Bank #Podcast #stock market #The Market podcast #Yes Bank

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.