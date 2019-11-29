The Market Podcast | Banking, NBFC stocks make a comeback; what to expect next week

The last week of November saw many beaten down stocks make a comeback, including the likes of IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Tata steel. There was some action with respect to Indiabulls, as the company received a clean chit from the Delhi High Court on matters relating to loan irregularities.

Mid cap stocks witnessed a decent rally, and overall the market saw renewed interest in NBFC stocks, even as analysts expected another round of a crisis.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gets in conversation with Stocks Editor at CNBC TV18, Anuj Singhal to find out all what transpired in the market this week, and what to expect next.

Tune in to The Market podcast for more.