Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

COVID-specific Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies have attracted a lot of attention of late, with some policyholders complaining about insurers’ reluctance to facilitate renewals.

These policies were designed as short-term plans, with a maximum tenure of 9.5 months, or up to March 31, 2021. However, in March 2021, insurance regulator permitted insurers to renew these policies up to September 30, 2021, to ensure that the protection continues through the second wave of the pandemic too.

Yet, renewing these policies has not been easy for many. Now, the insurance regulator has stepped in to reiterate that selling and renewing Corona Kavach was mandatory. So, what steps can you take if your renewal is stalled? Tune in to Simply Save to know the answer. ​