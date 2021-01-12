MARKET NEWS

Simply Save podcast | Budget 2021: Choosing between the old and the new tax regimes

Tune in to find out which tax regime will be suitable for you.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Preeti Kulkarni discuss the differences between the old tax regime and the new regime announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020.

Kulkarni also explains how you can select the tax regime that suits you best.

Tune in to this special episode of the Simply Save podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 12, 2021 05:05 pm

