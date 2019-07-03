Simply Save podcast | How much risk is enough while investing? Moneycontrol answers listener queries

Tune in as Kayezad A sheds light on why it is important to take risk, suitable investment instruments for saving tax, and how to save money during college.
In the first two seasons of Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania spoke about life stage financial planning and managing finances for special situations.
In this episode, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Adajania Kayezad to get answers for listener queries. You could have a similar situation. Tune in to find out.
Listen to the full Simply Save series here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 02:11 pm