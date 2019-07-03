App
HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 02:19 PM IST

Simply Save podcast | How much risk is enough while investing? Moneycontrol answers listener queries

Tune in as Kayezad A sheds light on why it is important to take risk, suitable investment instruments for saving tax, and how to save money during college.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the first two seasons of Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania spoke about life stage financial planning and managing finances for special situations.

In this episode, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Adajania Kayezad to get answers for listener queries. You could have a similar situation. Tune in to find out.

Listen to the full Simply Save series here

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #investments #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

