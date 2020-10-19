Setting Sail podcast | Dunzo's Mukund Jha reveals how to build a robust user interface

Jha talks to host Priyanka Sahay about how the company evolved, and why they are choosing to strengthen their base in existing cities.
Dunzo was one of the few companies that, in some ways, benefitted from the coronavirus-led lockdown, and CEO Mukund Jha believes there are still a lot more opportunities that can be tapped from the delivery services space.
In this episode of Setting Sail, Jha talks to host Priyanka Sahay about the key to build a robust user interface, why he had to do so much of unlearning after exiting Google and why startups need to be alert on the issue of cyber attacks.
Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
