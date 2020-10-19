Setting Sail podcast | Dunzo's Mukund Jha reveals how to build a robust user interface

Dunzo was one of the few companies that, in some ways, benefitted from the coronavirus-led lockdown, and CEO Mukund Jha believes there are still a lot more opportunities that can be tapped from the delivery services space.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Jha talks to host Priyanka Sahay about the key to build a robust user interface, why he had to do so much of unlearning after exiting Google and why startups need to be alert on the issue of cyber attacks.