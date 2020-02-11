Rajneeti podcast | Decoding Delhi election results -- An insight into AAP's resounding win, BJP's gains and Congress' decimation

Quite a few exit polls got the 2020 Delhi election results right. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government after winning majority of the seats, the BJP did improve its figures from the previous election.

However, the Congress failed to make inroads in the national capital as it did not win even a single seat, just like the last assembly election in Delhi.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa talks to Viju Cherian to find out what led to AAP's win, BJP's marginal gain and Congress' status quo.