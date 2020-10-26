Rajneeti podcast | Bihar Elections 2020: Youngsters Tejeshwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan are setting the narrative for next generation of politics

In the upcoming 2020 Bihar Elections, Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan will be taking the reigns of their respective fathers' parties. While Yadav has managed to capture crowds by promising 10 lakhs jobs, Paswan has been trying to ride the NDA bandwagon.

In this episode of Rajneeti, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant News Editor Gulam Jeelani to find out how the next generation of politicians in Bihar are faring.