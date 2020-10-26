172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|rajneeti-podcast-bihar-elections-2020-youngsters-tejeshwi-yadav-and-chirag-paswan-are-setting-the-narrative-for-next-generation-of-politics-6018401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Bihar Elections 2020: Youngsters Tejeshwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan are setting the narrative for next generation of politics

Tune into to this podcast to find out how the younger generation in Bihar politics have emerged.

Moneycontrol News

In the upcoming 2020 Bihar Elections, Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan will be taking the reigns of their respective fathers' parties. While Yadav has managed to capture crowds by promising 10 lakhs jobs, Paswan has been trying to ride the NDA bandwagon.

In this episode of Rajneeti, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant News Editor Gulam Jeelani to find out how the next generation of politicians in Bihar are faring.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Bihar Elections 2020 #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.