Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | World Test Championship in right spirit for cricket's longest format, says Gaurav Kalra

Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra explains what the World Test Championship is all about.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The long awaited World Test Championship (WTC) is finally here. Cricket's longest format receives a shot in the arm as the WTC kicks off with the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The top nine Test playing nations will compete in a total of 72 Tests played across 27 series in a two-year period to determine the first-ever champions of cricket’s oldest format.

In this episode of On the Ball, Moneycontrol’s Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to know more about the World Test Championship. On the podcast, Kalra speaks about why ICC is going all out to promote the World Test Championship, highlights its pitfalls and  which team he backs for the upcoming Ashes.

Tune into the podcast for more.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast #World Test Championship

