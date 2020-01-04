On the Ball podcast | IND vs SL T20I series preview: Bumrah will be formidable as always when he returns against Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team will begin the new decade with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on January 5 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. Virat Kohli and co. will then travel to the Holkar Stadium, Indore for the 2nd T2oI on January 7 before wrapping up the series in Pune on January 10.

With the T20I World Cup to be held later this year in Australia, the 'Men in Blue' will be looking to get their team combination right with players eager to use every available opportunity to stake their claim to a spot in the squad.

In this episode of On the Ball, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde is in conversation with Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the T20I series and tell us what to expect from both squads.