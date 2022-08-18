English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Moneycontrol & MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund Present Passively Proactive with Swarup Mohanty

    [Partnered] Moneycontrol & MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund present Passively Proactive - a series of engaging & informative episodes that will take a deep dive into the world of passive investing.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

    In conversation with Sumaira Abidi, Swarup Mohanty - CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) - talks about how can investors maintain a healthy mix of active and passive mutual funds in their portfolios & should investors consult with a financial planner if they are unable to decide on their own.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #financial planner #Investors #Moneycontrol #Mutual Funds #Podcast
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 05:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.