LTIMindtree, Sheela Foam and Nifty target for today | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about LTIMindtree results, Sheela Foam's Kurlon acquisition and the global market setup. Also, catch Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
    Market Minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #earnings #Kotak Securities #LTIMindtree #Market Minutes #markets #Results #Sheela Foam #Shrikant Chouhan
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 08:22 am

