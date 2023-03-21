English
    Gold Shines: Should you buy, hold, sell? Where are prices headed? | MC Podcast

    Gold, known as the ‘safe haven’ of investments, jumped above Rs 60,000 per 10 gm in India, making a record high. Despite banking woes in the US, gold futures gained more than 1.5 percent to Rs 60,299 per 10 grams on March 20. But why are gold prices skyrocketing? Should you buy more gold or sell? What are the support levels for gold? Listen in as Manisha Gupta & Arushi Jain decode in the podcast.

    March 21, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

    Where are gold prices headed? Tune in to find out

    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #gold price #Podcast
