Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

In today’s episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to find out if the ‘corporates as professors’ model will work better in making the youth employable. Listen in for more

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

There is an increased perception that students graduating from higher education institutes in India are out of sync with the requirements of corporate jobs. This has been attributed to the little or no exposure to companies and their job-specific skill needs.

So, would having corporate executives as professors in educational institutes help bridge the gap?

In today’s episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to find out if the ‘corporates as professors’ model will work better in making the youth employable. Listen in for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 14, 2021 05:00 pm

