Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Amidst confusion over the COVID-19 second wave in India, uncertainty exists on the vaccination status for young students eyeing a degree abroad. While borders are shut across countries, students are being given exemption. Vaccination drives are also being organised for international students. So, does it make sense to postpone your study-abroad plans for 2021?

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Akshay Chaturvedi, founder & CEO, Leverage Edu to find out more details. Listen in for more.