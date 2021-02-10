MARKET NEWS

Future Wise podcast | Will schools go back to normal classes from February end?

How will school reopening pan out in India?

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST

The government has allowed schools to resume physical classes amidst the approaching Class X, XII board examinations. However, a series of rules related to classroom functioning, use of common facilities like playground and libraries has been issued by the state government.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find how the school reopening will pan out from February 15.

Listen in for more.
