Future Wise podcast | What hiring trends will we see in 2021?

M Saraswathy talks to Manu Saigal, Director of General Staffing, The Adecco Group India to find out how the job market will pan out next year.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 05:57 PM IST









The year 2020 turned out to be challenging for the job market considering the number of jobs lost and companies taking a cautious stance on hiring. But will this continue even in 2021?


In this year-end special episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Manu Saigal, Director of General Staffing, The Adecco Group India to find out how the job market will pan out next year.


Listen in for more.






first published: Dec 30, 2020 05:57 pm

