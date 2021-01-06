MARKET NEWS

Future Wise podcast | What happens to your study abroad plans in 2021?

When can study abroad candidates from India go back to their universities in foreign countries?

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and new strains of the virus being discovered across the world, students are the most worried lot. Stuck in India, studying purely online and unable to go abroad to their chosen institute to pursue physical classes, the worst is far from over.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out when exactly study abroad candidates from India can go back to their universities in foreign countries.

Listen in for more.
