Future Wise podcast | What happens to your study abroad plans in 2021?

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and new strains of the virus being discovered across the world, students are the most worried lot. Stuck in India, studying purely online and unable to go abroad to their chosen institute to pursue physical classes, the worst is far from over.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out when exactly study abroad candidates from India can go back to their universities in foreign countries.