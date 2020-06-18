Future Wise podcast | University degrees are going online. Will it work for you?

A month back, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 100 top Indian universities will be taking their degrees online, to help students continue to pursue their higher studies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Jamia Hamdard University has partnered with edutech company UpGrad to become the first of the universities to go online.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss the pros and cons of online degree courses. Will the interaction with peers and professors continue to be the same?

One of the surprise elements may be the reduced costs of the degree programmes due to lack of side costs such as food and accommodation.