Future Wise podcast | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

What changes the education sector will see post the Union Budget.

February 03, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

The Union Budget 2021 had 'Education for All' as its key focus with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman talking about National Education Policy implementation. Among these is the overhaul of the CBSE board exam structure to make it more analytical and less stressful.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out more on these changes.

Listen in for more.
Feb 3, 2021 05:02 pm

