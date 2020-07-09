App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | This AI technology will prevent students from cheating in online exams

M Saraswathy speaks to Sameer Nigam, CEO of Stratbeans, to understand more about online proctored exams

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A slew of examinations has now been shifted online due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the social distancing mandate. In fact, UGC has also decided that instead of cancelling final year exams, they would be held online.

Artificial intelligence-based online proctoring would be used across the colleges, universities and other institutes to conduct the final examinations. But how does it work to prevent students from cheating?

To answer these questions, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy speaks to Sameer Nigam, CEO of Stratbeans, to understand more about online proctored exams on this episode of Future Wise.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #education #Future Wise podcast #online exams #Podcast

