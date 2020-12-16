Future Wise podcast | Skills that will be in demand in 2021

The year 2020 saw entire India working and learning from home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Skills like digital marketing, data analytics, cyber security, product management and artificial intelligence were the most sought-after by companies. But what about 2021?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy speaks to Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning to find out which will be the most in-demand skills of 2021.