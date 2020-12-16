MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Future Wise podcast | Skills that will be in demand in 2021

M Saraswathy speaks to Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning to find out which will be the most in-demand skills of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 05:30 PM IST

The year 2020 saw entire India working and learning from home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Skills like digital marketing, data analytics, cyber security, product management and artificial intelligence were the most sought-after by companies. But what about 2021?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy speaks to Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning to find out which will be the most in-demand skills of 2021.

Tune in for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast
first published: Dec 16, 2020 05:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.