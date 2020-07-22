App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Live vs recorded lessons: How should you take your online classes?

There is a confusion among students about which module works best

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, all educational programmes have gone online. This means that a regular classroom session is being conducted online. Here, some institutes are offering recorded classes in which a student can access whenever they are free while others have live lessons.

While there is a confusion among students about which module works best, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Narayan Mahadevan, founder of BridgeLabz to understand what works well.

Listen in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

