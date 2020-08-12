172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-legal-cases-have-gone-online-due-to-covid-19-do-you-have-the-skills-to-argue-online-5692061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Legal cases have gone online due to COVID-19. Do you have the skills to argue online?

M Saraswathy talks to Roma Priya, Founder of Burgeon Law to find out what are the skills in demand amidst COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, legal cases traditionally argued in courts have now moved online. Lawyers login into a shared live video meeting with the judges of the respective courts and fight cases digitally. But this has also brought forth the need to have skills to adapt to this new world.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Roma Priya, Founder of Burgeon Law to find out what are the skills in demand amidst COVID-19.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 07:37 pm

