App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Is the job market the biggest casualty of COVID-19?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy talk about the tools for job searching, and where to look for employment during Unlock 1.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the economy has slumped over the past few months in India, so has the job market, and several reports have talked about the magnitude of job losses and pay cuts in every sector.

Other reports also suggest that this situation will continue for a few more months even though the country is in Unlock 1.0 where business are slowly reopening.

Close
Tune in to this episode of Future Wise, where Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy talk about the tools for job searching, and where to look for employment during Unlock 1.0.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Future Wise podcast #job loss #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.