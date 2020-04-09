App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | IIT, IIM students lose job offers: What happened and what could be done

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy explains the situation in these top institutes.

College students in India are facing lack of jobs as campus placements have not taken place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, students from top Indian institutes like IITs and IIMs are facing different problems. Even though the institutes have completed their campus placements in February, the offers have been revoked by the companies.

Tune in to this episode of Future Wise, where M Saraswathy explains the situation in these top institutes.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

