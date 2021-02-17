MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Future Wise podcast | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

M Saraswathy talks to PS Viswanath, CFO, Randstad India to find out the real impact on employees.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST

The country is set to enter into a new age of labour reforms with 44 labour laws being amalgamated into four codes. These changes that will be implemented from FY22 would lead to a slew of reforms in the way employment contracts are designed and compensation is awarded.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to PS Viswanath, CFO, Randstad India to find out the real impact on employees.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Future Wise podcast #labour laws #Podcast
first published: Feb 17, 2021 05:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.