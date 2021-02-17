Future Wise podcast | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

The country is set to enter into a new age of labour reforms with 44 labour laws being amalgamated into four codes. These changes that will be implemented from FY22 would lead to a slew of reforms in the way employment contracts are designed and compensation is awarded.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to PS Viswanath, CFO, Randstad India to find out the real impact on employees.