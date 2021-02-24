English
Future Wise podcast | How will studying at IITs change from 2022-23?

M Saraswathy talks about the proposed tweaks and how it will impact students.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST

The education ministry wants IITs to shed their 'engineering institute' tag and become multidisciplinary institutes. This would mean changes in the course curriculum and faculty. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out what are the proposed tweaks and how it will impact students.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
first published: Feb 24, 2021 05:26 pm

