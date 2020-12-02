PlusFinancial Times
Future Wise podcast | How to find out if your child is actually learning during online classes

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sridhar Rajagopalan, Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer, Educational Initiatives to find out how learning outcomes can be measured.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 06:58 PM IST

Students are studying in online schools amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to school closures to prevent COVID-19 spread, physical classes have moved digital. But the biggest concern with this new education structure is whether the learning outcomes are satisfactory.

In this episode of FutureWise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sridhar Rajagopalan, Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer, Educational Initiatives to find out how learning outcomes can be measured.
