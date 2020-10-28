172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-how-students-can-be-prepared-their-first-year-in-online-college-6030611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | How students can be prepared their first year in online college

How can students financially and technologically prepare for the new way of learning in colleges?

Moneycontrol News

The new semester for colleges is all set to begin from November. There was an expectation that there will be a fee reduction considering that classes will largely be conducted online. However, no such fee cut is expected across higher education institutions.

In today's episode, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to understand how students can financially and technologically prepare for the new way of learning in colleges.

Close
Listen in for more.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.