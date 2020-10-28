Future Wise podcast | How students can be prepared their first year in online college

How can students financially and technologically prepare for the new way of learning in colleges?
The new semester for colleges is all set to begin from November. There was an expectation that there will be a fee reduction considering that classes will largely be conducted online. However, no such fee cut is expected across higher education institutions.
In today's episode, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to understand how students can financially and technologically prepare for the new way of learning in colleges.
Listen in for more.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 08:09 pm