you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | COVID-19 could hurt your child’s overseas education. Here's what you should do

M Saraswathy talks to Adarsh Kandelwal from Collegify about the fate of studying abroad as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to the education institutions across the world observing a shutdown to contain the virus spread. With this, there have been multiple cases of Indian students either stuck in their institute abroad or being forced to come back home with classes moving online. For study-abroad aspirants, this is a challenging time since they are confused about whether to postpone their plans.

In this episode of FutureWise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Adarsh Khandelwal, co-founder of overseas education consultancy Collegify on what students should do.

Tune in to Future Wise for more.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

