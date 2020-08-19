172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-competitive-exams-in-2020-what-does-the-future-hold-5729891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Competitive exams in 2020: What does the future hold?

Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find what the options for students are.

Moneycontrol News

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a worry among students about whether the competitive exams to get into their preferred engineering or medical college will be held or not.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET which are to be held in September. However, a few petitioners are looking to approach the apex court next week as the exams get closer.

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find what the future holds for students.

Listen in for more.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #competitive exams #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

