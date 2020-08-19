Future Wise podcast | Competitive exams in 2020: What does the future hold?

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a worry among students about whether the competitive exams to get into their preferred engineering or medical college will be held or not.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET which are to be held in September. However, a few petitioners are looking to approach the apex court next week as the exams get closer.

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find what the future holds for students.