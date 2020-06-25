Future Wise podcast | CBSE exams cancelled: What are the alternatives?

CBSE has informed the Supreme Court on June 25 that it will cancel the exams for remaining papers to be held for Class XII in July 2020. ISCE advocate also said that the board will follow the decision of CBSE in cancelling exams. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBSE in the court said students will be given an option to appear for exams at a later date when the situation is conducive.

Those not willing to wait can be evaluated on the basis of past assessments. But does this end the uncertainty for students? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss in detail about the status of board exams and competitive exams.