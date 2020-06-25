App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | CBSE exams cancelled: What are the alternatives?

Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss in detail about the status of board exams and competitive exams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CBSE has informed the Supreme Court on June 25 that it will cancel the exams for remaining papers to be held for Class XII in July 2020. ISCE advocate also said that the board will follow the decision of CBSE in cancelling exams. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBSE in the court said students will be given an option to appear for exams at a later date when the situation is conducive.

Those not willing to wait can be evaluated on the basis of past assessments. But does this end the uncertainty for students? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss in detail about the status of board exams and competitive exams.

Close
Tune in to Future Wise for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #CBSE Board Exams #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US demand outstripping supply of steroid dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19

US demand outstripping supply of steroid dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19

Association bars Delhi hotels from providing accommodation to Chinese nationals

Association bars Delhi hotels from providing accommodation to Chinese nationals

In pics | COVID-19: Tips to stay safe while receiving online orders

In pics | COVID-19: Tips to stay safe while receiving online orders

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.