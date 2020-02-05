Future Wise podcast | Budget 2020: Govt allocates Rs 99,000 crore for education, but is it enough?

Budget 2020 has increased the allocation for the education sector by 5 percent to Rs 99,311.52 crore in FY21. Of this, the department of higher education has been allocated Rs 39,466.52 crore while the school education and literacy department was given Rs 59,845 crore.

In today’s episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy about the sectoral allocation and if it was adequate.