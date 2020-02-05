App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Budget 2020: Govt allocates Rs 99,000 crore for education, but is it enough?

Shraddha Sharma and M Saraswathy talks about the Budget allocation for the education sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget 2020 has increased the allocation for the education sector by 5 percent to Rs 99,311.52 crore in FY21. Of this, the department of higher education has been allocated Rs 39,466.52 crore while the school education and literacy department was given Rs 59,845 crore.

In today’s episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy about the sectoral allocation and if it was adequate.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #education sector #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

