Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | All you need to know before opting to study abroad next year

Should you skip your study abroad plans or go ahead even if you end up attending online classes?

Moneycontrol News

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a complete halt on international flights, except those involved in rescue missions. This has led to uncertainty, especially among Indian students who were planning to go to the United States to pursue higher education. Some students are not comfortable with online study programs and are wondering whether to drop their plans for 2021.

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sumeet Jain, Co-founder and Higher Education expert at study abroad platform Yocket to find out what options do students have.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

