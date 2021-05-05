Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

There is a rush to get young children to learn emerging skills like coding. But academicians are of the view that at an early age, a child needs to be exposed to cognitive skills and allied areas to have a strong foundation. So what is the right path? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Amit Bansal - Founder & CEO, WizKlub to find out why cognitive skills are a must. Listen in for more.