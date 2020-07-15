App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Maharashtra-UGC tussle: Will the final-year exams take place this year?

Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss the issue in detail and what is expected to happen next.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 crisis has lead to issues in the schedule of the University Grants Commission (UGC) exams. While the UGC wants the states to hold exams by September, the Maharashtra government has said that it would not be possible with the high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss the issue in detail and what is expected to happen next.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

