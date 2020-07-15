Future Wise podcast | Maharashtra-UGC tussle: Will the final-year exams take place this year?

The COVID-19 crisis has lead to issues in the schedule of the University Grants Commission (UGC) exams. While the UGC wants the states to hold exams by September, the Maharashtra government has said that it would not be possible with the high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss the issue in detail and what is expected to happen next.