Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Online learning platform Coursera has launched the 2021 Coursera Global Skills Report (GSR). Every year, Coursera’s Global Skills Index (GSI) gives an in-depth look at the state of skills and gives details about where countries stand, what skills they are good at and where do they lag behind. So, what does the data show this year?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera to find out the trends. Listen in for more.