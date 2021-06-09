MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera to find out the trends. Listen in for more.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST

Online learning platform Coursera has launched the 2021 Coursera Global Skills Report (GSR). Every year, Coursera’s Global Skills Index (GSI) gives an in-depth look at the state of skills and gives details about where countries stand, what skills they are good at and where do they lag behind. So, what does the data show this year?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera to find out the trends. Listen in for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coursera #education #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Online Learning #Podcast #skills
first published: Jun 9, 2021 05:10 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey