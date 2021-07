Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

With COVID-19 cases seeing a slight decrease amidst the rise in vaccination, there is optimism in the hiring space. Even as mass hiring is almost back to normal, C-Suite hiring is picking up pace. But is executive search back to pre-pandemic levels?

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Gaurav Chattur, Managing Director APAC, Catenon to find out if senior-level hiring is seeing a big uptick. Listen in for more.