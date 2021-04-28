MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Surya P, Co-founder & CEO, Skill-Lync to find out details about the specialised course that the edtech firm has launched on 'Crashworthiness'. Listen in for more.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 05:04 PM IST

Crash testing of vehicles is on top priority for car makers in India. With the implementation of Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program, all automotive manufacturers selling cars in India, need to make sure that their cars are being crash tested.​ This also has opened up new job opportunities in this area provided that the candidates are skilled. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Surya P, Co-founder & CEO, Skill-Lync to find out details about the specialised course that the edtech firm has launched on 'Crashworthiness'. Listen in for more.
TAGS: #Auto #automobile industry #Business #cars #Future Wise #Podcast
first published: Apr 28, 2021 05:04 pm

