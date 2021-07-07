MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Narayan Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, Bridgelabz​ to find out the details. Listen in for more

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST

For the past 15 months, students and young professionals across India have been pursuing their educational courses online. Companies are also getting choosy about who they hire. You may have the educational qualifications but if you don't possess the right skill-sets you wouldn't be relevant for the job.

So are degree programmes getting redundant?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Narayan Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, Bridgelabz​ to find out the details. Listen in for more. 

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 7, 2021 06:00 pm

