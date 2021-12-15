MARKET NEWS

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India, and Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, Tata Steel, were invited for the inaugural episode. To lend the right note to the discussion, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Enterprises, made some introductory remarks to share his thoughts highlighting how Piramal Enterprises plans to extend its ESG focus over the next few years and their plans for an ESG fund

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST

Organisations worldwide are developing and embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies to build sustainable businesses. Both global and Indian business operations have been undergoing significant changes amidst externalities such as climate change, finite resource availability, deteriorating ecosystems and evolving stakeholder expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated business disruptions have only heightened and reinforced the need for action, making ESG a critical agenda for companies as they are focusing on long-term sustainable growth.

To shed further light on the ESG agenda for companies, PwC, in partnership with Moneycontrol, has launched ‘ESG: A bridge to action’, a brand new platform where industry leaders, in conversation with PwC Partners, discuss the multiple aspects of ESG, explore their companies’ journey and experience with ESG, and offer advice on the road ahead for the Indian corporate sector.
Tags: #Ajay Piramal #ESG #Koushik Chatterjee #Piramal Enterprises #Podcast #PwC India #Sanjeev Krishan #sustainable business #Tata Steel
first published: Dec 15, 2021 08:35 pm

