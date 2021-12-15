ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

Organisations worldwide are developing and embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies to build sustainable businesses. Both global and Indian business operations have been undergoing significant changes amidst externalities such as climate change, finite resource availability, deteriorating ecosystems and evolving stakeholder expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated business disruptions have only heightened and reinforced the need for action, making ESG a critical agenda for companies as they are focusing on long-term sustainable growth.

To shed further light on the ESG agenda for companies, PwC, in partnership with Moneycontrol, has launched ‘ESG: A bridge to action’, a brand new platform where industry leaders, in conversation with PwC Partners, discuss the multiple aspects of ESG, explore their companies’ journey and experience with ESG, and offer advice on the road ahead for the Indian corporate sector.