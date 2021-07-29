D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

The crackdown by the Chinese government of ed-tech companies led to steep losses in equity markets across the globe including India, but there is a silver lining, suggest Sameer Narayan in a D-Street Talk Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Narayan who is a Principal Officer, Head – PMS at Invesco manages above Rs 1,150 cr in terms of Asset Under Management is of the view that foreign institutional money could well flow into India provided we get out data privacy issues in place.

Sameer has more than 21 years of experience in Indian equity markets. Previously, he was with Adani Advisory LLP as Sr. Vice President where he established the Family Office and was responsible for advising investments in Indian equities.

Highlighting the impact of data privacy, Narayan said that if the services are free that you are the product. Effectively, it is true for so-called internet new-age disruptors or the app-economy.

“For India to attract institutional money, India has defined the legal framework and predictable,” added Narayan.

