Coronavirus Essential podcast | India took 34 days to achieve one crore COVID vaccinations, says govt; BMC issues new rules to curb spread in Mumbai

On February 19, the health ministry said that India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the second fastest in the world. The US took 31 days, while the UK took 56 days to surpass the one-crore vaccination mark.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases and in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases. As per the new rules, citizens found flouting rules of home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.