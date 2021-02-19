MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India took 34 days to achieve one crore COVID vaccinations, says govt; BMC issues new rules to curb spread in Mumbai

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST

On February 19, the health ministry said that India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the second fastest in the world. The US took 31 days, while the UK took 56 days to surpass the one-crore vaccination mark.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases and in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases. As per the new rules, citizens found flouting rules of home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 19, 2021 07:29 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.