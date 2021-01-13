MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees lowest active caseload after almost 200 days; Delhi govt to provide free vaccines if Centre does not, says Arvind Kejriwal

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST

On January 13, India's active caseload fell to 2.14 lakh, which is the lowest after 197 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the vaccine costs for the state would be borne by the state government if Centre decides to levy a charge.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for more.
