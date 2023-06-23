Accenture's signals for Indian IT, likely block deal in Landmark Cars & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Accenture's results, possible block deal in Landmark Cars, SEBI order on Eros International and more. Also, catch Rohit Beri of True Beacon in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)
