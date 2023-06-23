English
    Accenture's signals for Indian IT, likely block deal in Landmark Cars & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Accenture's results, possible block deal in Landmark Cars, SEBI order on Eros International and more. Also, catch Rohit Beri of True Beacon in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IT #Landmark Cars #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #stocks
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 08:24 am