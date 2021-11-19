MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

You should never use these passwords: Check the list

India's most popular passwords are laughingly insecure. A report reveal some common passwords, and how much time it takes to crack them.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
A 2021 research report by NordPass gives insight into some of the most commonly used passwords by Indians, and the time it take to crack them. (Image: News18 Creative)
A 2021 research report by NordPass gives insight into some of the most commonly used passwords by Indians, and the time it take to crack them. (Image: News18 Creative)
All these passwords can be cracked in under 1 minute. (Image: News18 Creative)
All these passwords can be cracked in under 1 minute. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some other common passwords that could be cracked in under 1 second. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some other common passwords that could be cracked in under 1 second. (Image: News18 Creative)
Choose a combinations of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. (Image: News18 Creative)
Choose a combinations of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Slideshow #Technology #World News
first published: Nov 19, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.