    XE COVID Variant | Here is what we know about the sub-variant of Omicron

    Reports suggest that XE may be more contagious than Omicron but there no evidence that it causes more severe disease

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharasthra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
    It is a sub-variant of Omicron, which caused the third wave of Covid-19 infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) it was first detected in the UK, in mid-January. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The symptoms of XE variant can be mild or severe like fever, scratchy throat and heart ailment. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Initial reports suggest that XE may be more contagious than Omicron. There is no evidence that it is any more serious in disease severity. All Omicron variants have so far been found to be less severe compared to Delta. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A study by UKHSA revealed that currently as many as three hybrid COVID variants are in circulation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Omicron #Slideshow #World News #XE Covid Variant
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 06:58 pm
