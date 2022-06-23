US rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

The United States has delivered about 2.7 million doses of COVID vaccines for children below five years to administration centres while another one million shots will reach the sites soon, the Department of Health and Human Services said on June 22. (Image: Reuters)

President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic on June 21 to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot on June 21 after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend. (Image: AP)

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old,” Biden said at the White House. Addressing parents, Biden said, “I encourage you to talk to the doctor after you make a plan to get your child vaccinated.” (Image: Reuters)

Vaccine delivery to administration sites began on Friday, immediately after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the emergency-use authorization, the federal agency said. (Image: Reuters)

The FDA has allowed Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years and Pfizer (PFE.N)-BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) three-shot regimen for children aged six months to four years late last week. (Image: Reuters)

The HHS said it had received about 4.2 million orders for vaccines for young children since pre-ordering began a few weeks ago. (Image: Reuters)